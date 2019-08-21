Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew was recently elected to the Louisiana District Attorneys Association’s board of directors.
The Fourth Judicial District includes Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.
Tew presently serves on the Louisiana Sentencing Commission.
Other members elected included Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton (president) and Seventh Judicial District Attorney Brad Burget (NDAA State Director).
The new officers begin their terms on Aug. 15.
The Association is composed of District Attorneys, Assistant District Attorneys, District Attorney Investigators, and their staff in the State of Louisiana. It provides training and legal services across the State. The Association also develops and promotes legislation to strengthen the justice system.
Its members are available for testimony before legislative committees.
