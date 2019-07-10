The city of West Monroe will engage the state to site certify and market a portion of the former Trenton Street golf course for mixed-use development.
That’s the plan if West Monroe officials are not impressed with proposals the city expects to entertain later this month for the development of the area of the former golf course that fronts North 7th Street. The city previously advertised for private sector developers to submit proposals to the city to develop the property for commercial and residential purposes. The deadline for private sector developers to submit proposals to the city is July 15.
The former Trenton Street golf course is now known as Highland Park.
Earlier this week, the West Monroe Board of Aldermen signed off on an ordinance authorizing city officials to enter into an agreement with Louisiana Economic Development to site certify the former golf course property along North 7th Street and begin marketing it to developers statewide and beyond. Aldermen acted on the matter at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Staci Mitchell said approving the ordinance prior to the July 15 deadline would give the city a head start in moving forward with LED if West Monroe officials do not care for any plans submitted to the city by local developers.
“We’re only going to do it if we don’t like the proposals that are submitted,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the city had received “a decent amount of interest” for the development of the property fronting North 7th Street, but she did not say whether the city had actually received any plans or proposals from local developers.
Having LED site certify the former golf course property would be beneficial, according to Mitchell, because LED would promote it “everywhere.”
On another front, the Board of Aldermen approved swapping city-owned land near West Ouachita Senior Center for property the Ouachita Parish School Board owns on Linderman Avenue. The city’s property currently is used by West Monroe High School as the site for the girls softball field.
The School Board is expected to approve the land swap at a meeting later this month.
In another move involving property, the Board of Aldermen approved two ordinances for the city to accept donations of land from two prominent West Monroe families.
Tom and Mary Sanders donated several acres of land behind Walmart while Anne P. Sanders and her late husband, Jerry Sanders, donated acreage nearby. Both tracts will assist the city in improving drainage near and along Black Bayou.
In other business, the Board of Aldermen rezoned property at 1619 Arkansas Rd. for general business purposes. The property is owned by Sanson Four Rentals, LLC.
