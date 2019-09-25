Early voting for the Oct. 12 primary election begins Saturday, Sept. 28, and runs through Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting will be conducted at the West Ouachita Senior Center in West Monroe as well as at the Registrar of Voters’ office at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit on DeSiard Street in Monroe.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 8 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
In the event that no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary election, the top two candidates will proceed to a run-off in November.
Police Jury races
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit (District B) faces one challenger: Jimmy Tyson, a Republican from West Monroe.
Two people are vying to succeed Police Juror Walt Caldwell in District C: Larry Bratton, a Republican from the Frenchman Bend area in Monroe, and former Sterlington Town Council member Lucy Holtzclaw, a Republican.
Anna Reed and Michael Thompson Sr. are campaigning for the District D office. Each candidate is a Democrat from Monroe.
Six candidates are campaigning in the District F race: Donnie Bright, Roland Edwards, Lonnie Hudson, Sonja Smith-Schaffer, Clifford “Cliff” Thomas. Each are Democrats from Monroe. Verbon Muhammad Sr., who is registered as an independent, also is a candidate.
Three in clerk’s race
Three candidates are campaigning for Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court, including Deputy Clerk Dana Benson, an independent from West Monroe; LaKeisha Johnson, a Republican from Monroe; and state Sen. Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.
Legislative races
In the Senate’s 32nd District race, two Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates are vying to succeed Sen. Neil Riser, who was term-limited and could not seek re-election. The Democratic candidates include Danny Cole of Jena and Judy Duhon of Olla. The Republican candidates include Steve May of Columbia and Glen Womack of Harrisonburg.
Candidates campaigning to represent the state Senate’s 33rd District are Wade Bishop, a Republican from West Monroe, and Stewart Cathey Jr., a Republican from Sterlington.
In the Senate’s 35th District race, Rep. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, and Matt Parker, a Republican from Calhoun, are challenging the incumbent, Sen. Jim Fannin, R-Jonesboro.
Three candidates are campaigning to represent the 16th District in the House of Representatives: Daryll Berry, of Monroe; Charles Bradford, of Bastrop; Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin, of Monroe; and Frederick Jones, of Monroe. They are each Democrats.
There are four candidates in the open race for the 15th District of the House of Representatives: Foy Gadberry, of Calhoun; Drake Graves, of Calhoun; Ryan Reid, of West Monroe; and Justin Tidwell, of West Monroe. They are each Republicans.
BESE
Ashley Ellis, of Monroe, and Stephen Chapman are campaigning for the District 5 seat on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE. Each candidate is a Republican.
Statewide races
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is seeking re-election. The two major candidates expected to challenge Edwards are U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.
Other candidates for governor include Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, Gary Landrieu, and Patrick “Live Wire” Landry.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will face off against one opponent: Willie Jones, a Democrat from New Orleans.
Attorney General Jeff Landry has one challenger: former assistant attorney general Ike Jackson Jr., a Democrat from Plaquemine.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will face three challengers: Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat from Clinton; Thomas Kennedy III, a Republican from Metairie, and Amanda “Jennings” Smith, a Republican from Bastrop.
Commission Jim Donelon faces one challenger: Insurance professional Tim Temple, a Republican from Baton Rouge.
Strain will face four opponents: Marguerite Green, a Democrat from New Orleans; Charlie Greer, a Democrat from Natchez; Peter Williams, a Democrat from Baton Rouge; and Bradley Zaunbrecher, a Republican from Egan.
Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican, will face two opponents: Derrick Edwards, a Democrat from Harvey, and Teresa Kenny, an independent from New Orleans.
Constitutional amendments
There also are four constitutional amendments on the Oct. 12 ballot.
For more information on the amendments, see Page 4A of this week’s The Ouachita Citizen.
Sample ballots can be found on Pages 10A-11A of this week’s Citizen.
