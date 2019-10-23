As the dust settled after Saturday’s Louisiana election, the Democratic governor was headed for a hard re-election fight, Republicans were gearing up to try and defeat him and solidify their hold on state government, and two candidates for the legislature were literally tied heading into a runoff.
Louisiana does not hold party primaries. Every candidate runs on the same ballot in the first round. In races where no one receives more than half of the votes, the top two regardless of party move on to a runoff (with rare exceptions; see below).
Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, led on Saturday with about 47 percent of the vote, falling short of the majority needed to win the race outright. First-time candidate Eddie Rispone, a Republican who co-founded a large industrial contractor, was second at 27 percent, edging out Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham (who got 24 percent of the vote) for a spot in the Nov. 16 runoff.
Edwards’ camp has pointed to internal and independent polls that show Edwards defeating Rispone in a head-to-head matchup. They also note that in 2015, while Edwards only won 39.9 percent of the vote in the primary, he increased his margin to 56.1 percent in the runoff.
But the Republican Governors Association says almost 52 percent of voters cast their ballot for a Republican, which they describe as a rejection of Edwards. No sitting governor has been re-elected in a runoff since Louisiana went to the open primary system in 1975, the RGA points out, although the only opportunity was in 1987 when then-Gov. Edwin Edwards conceded to Buddy Roemer after the primary.
Black residents, who overwhelmingly vote Democratic, made up only about 26.5 percent of the electorate on Saturday, Pearson Cross, an associate dean and associate professor of political science at UL-Lafayette, said Monday during an appearance at the Baton Rouge Press Club.
A Democrat typically needs the electorate to be made up of close to 30 percent of black residents to win statewide in Louisiana, he said.
While there are a few state Senate races that have the possibility of driving black turnout in a lower-participation runoff election, it’s hard to see where Edwards would get an additional 3 percent or so of the vote to win, Cross said, calling the election a “tossup.”
“He is the governor, so I don’t want to count him out,” Cross said.
With a substantial number of open seats in both chambers due to term limits, Republicans picked up three House and two Senate seats, says Baton Rouge-based pollster and consultant John Couvillon. Four of those five seats are in parishes that had never before given Republican legislative candidates serious consideration, he says.
Couvillon says Republicans are likely to pick up a state House seat in St. Mary Parish in the runoff and have a good chance to unseat an independent who was elected in a special election earlier this year.
He says the likely legislative membership is a 27-12 Republican-majority Senate and a 69-34 (with 2 independents) Republican edge in the House, with a chance to get a 70-member supermajority. The overall primary vote for House and Senate races was 64 percent Republican to 33 percent Democrat, he adds.
With a two-thirds supermajority, Republicans theoretically could wield considerable power even if they don’t retake the governor’s office.
A supermajority can override vetoes, raise taxes and fees, and send constitutional amendments to the voters.
However, Cross said it would be a mistake to assume the Republican caucus will all vote together. There is a range of views within the party, much like there was among the Democrats when they were the dominant party.
“Not everybody’s on the same page,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.