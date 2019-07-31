A local civil service board failed to recuse one of its board members for having an ex-parte discussion with a Monroe police officer whom the board later reinstated after the officer lost his job for failing a drug test.
That was the ruling handed down by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robert Johnson during a July 10 hearing in response to a lengthy appeal of Monroe police Cpl. Jared DeSadier’s termination.
DeSadier lost his job in May 2017 after a drug test indicated the presence of Teetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the main psychoactive ingredient of marijuana — in his system. DeSadier claimed he only tested positive because he used Cannabidiol, or CBD, oil and other herbal supplements that contained trace amounts of THC.
In August 2017, the Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board heard evidence concerning the drug test and voted to reinstate DeSadier as an officer. The vote was 3-2.
Johnson ruled that the city terminated DeSadier in good faith and for good cause. The court’s order noted that DeSadier was given a copy of the city’s policies when he was hired.
“Specifically the policy manual spelled out in clear, unambiguous language and terms, the city’s policy with respect to the use of alcohol and illegal drugs,” stated Johnson’s order.
Civil service board member Billy Wood cast the swing vote to reinstate DeSadier in spite of his personal relationship with the officer and his business relationship with the officer’s attorney, Michael “Mickey” DuBos, of Monroe. Wood declined to recuse before voting to reinstate DeSadier. In July 2018, Wood testified that he also engaged in an ex-parte conversation with DeSadier prior to the reinstatement vote and was advised to recuse by a former Monroe fire chief familiar with civil service laws.
“In any case, board member Wood made a mistake by talking to and allowing DeSadier to discuss with him, ex-parte, any aspect of the appeal, on the street or outside of the appeal hearing and record,” stated Johnson’s order.
“In doing so, he caused himself to be a witness that the city could call at the appeal hearing to question and explore with him under oath the nature of the conversation and discussion, the length of it and any motive or reason that his neighbor and friend, who was a 10 year veteran of the department, should know better, would have in approaching him in this manner to discuss his appeal with him.”
Johnson remanded the case to the Civil Service Board to resolve the matter. The court’s order presented some procedural obstacles, though, because Wood was no longer a member of the Civil Service Board, according to two attorneys involved in the matter.
Monroe attorney Elmer Noah, who serves as the Civil Service Board’s legal counsel, indicated Wood’s term on the Civil Service Board had ended. In light of the vacancy, Dr. Craig Turner of Monroe was appointed last week to serve on the board.
Monroe City Attorney Angie Baldwin said the parties in the DeSadier matter were seeking a status conference with Johnson to ask for the court’s guidance on how to proceed without Wood.
“We need to have a conversation about what we’re going to do,” Noah said.
Johnson’s order affirmed the two conflicts of interest outlined by the city that made Wood unfit to vote on DeSadier’s reinstatement.
The first conflict of interest involved Wood’s personal relationship with DeSaider, who was his next-door neighbor for several years. Baldwin has repeatedly stated she was not made aware of the relationship prior to the reinstatement vote in August 2017.
Johnson’s court order noted Wood’s testimony that DeSadier approached him before the August 2017 hearing to talk about his case while Wood was in the presence of former Monroe Fire Chief Jimmy Bryant.
“When pressed further by the city, Wood further stated that DeSadier might have mentioned his positive drug test,” stated Johnson’s order.
“No one knows for sure how long the conversation lasted between Wood and DeSadier or what the exact substance of the conversation was, other than what Wood has stated at the remand hearing....What we do know for sure is the ex-parte conversation lasted long enough and the substance was of such a nature and scope that it prompted Chief Bryant to immediately recommend or suggest to board member Wood that he recuse himself, not once but several times prior to the August 15, 2017 appeal hearing.”
The second conflict of interest pertained to DeSadier’s attorney, DuBos, with the Monroe law firm Breithaupt, DuBos, and Wolleson. DuBos’ law firm previously represented Wood, but DuBos did not disclose that connection to the Civil Service Board or to the city prior to the reinstatement vote in August 2017.
In early 2018, DuBos dismissed the connection as something that was handled by another person in the law firm.
Later, DuBos clarified his statement with a letter to the court informing all parties of more undisclosed information: DuBos had signed a legal document in a case involving Wood in December 2016.
Johnson ordered the Civil Service Board to recuse Wood last year. The Civil Service Board declined to do so, claiming the court’s orders were unclear.
“The Court further finds that the Board erred in failing to follow the court’s directive in the remand judgment and recuse board member, Billy Wood, based on his bias, prejudice, lack of impartiality and/or conflicts of interest,” stated Johnson’s court order.
