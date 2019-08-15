Former Monroe Police Chief Quentin Holmes was appointed last week to serve as Grambling State University’s new interim police chief.
Holmes, who has a Ph.D. in public administration from Jackson State University, also will serve as a special adviser to the COO for Public Safety at Grambling State.
“Dr. Holmes’ continuous leadership has helped consistently grow safety and the student experience on our campus,” said GSU President Rick Gallot. “We look forward to his contributions during this interim period and on an ongoing basis as a special advisor.”
Holmes is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe with both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Criminal Justice.
Since, 2017, Holmes has served as a visiting professor in Grambling State’s Department of Criminal Justice. He is most well-known for serving law enforcement in the City of Monroe, Louisiana, for more than 20 years, including six years as Chief of Police.
Effective Aug, 9, Holmes will take over as both interim Chief of Police and permanent special advisor for public safety; leading the Office of University Police during this interim period.
