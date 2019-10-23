The University of Louisiana Monroe is one step closer to having a neuromuscular laboratory in the College of Health Sciences thanks to a $50,000 gift from the Kitty DeGree Foundation.
The announcement of the donation naming the Kitty DeGree Neuromuscular Lab for the Doctor of Physical Therapy program was made Monday, Oct. 21, at ULM.
Susan Chappell, Executive Director of ULM Advancement, Foundation and Alumni Relations, welcomed special guests and university faculty and staff.
“Thank you for joining us for the celebration of a significantly constructive gift from the Kitty DeGree Foundation,” said Chappell, who introduced President Nick J. Bruno, Ph.D.
Bruno said he became acquainted with the late Mrs. DeGree when he became president in 2010.
“She has given over $9 million to the university during her lifetime and afterward through the Kitty DeGree Foundation. She is by far our largest individual donor,” Bruno said. “Kitty DeGree has left a legacy that I suspect will be hard to match.”
“I have often said Kitty DeGree exemplified what giving is all about. She gave without an expectation of getting anything in return. She was bright; she was committed and dedicated to not only ULM, but also to this whole community. We are so honored to accept yet another one of her gifts,” Bruno said.
Cindy Rogers, president of the KDF, was a longtime friend of DeGree and worked with her for many years.
“Kitty DeGree is probably the only person I have known who lived her mantra, ‘Service above self.’ About 15 years ago, she came to me and said, ‘I want you to help me set up a foundation. It is important to me that my work goes on after I’m gone,’” Rogers said.
Rogers said the addition of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) at ULM “presents endless levels for community involvement, investment and support. Our foundation, working to preserve Kitty’s legacy of giving, saw this as a dual opportunity to once again prioritize higher education and health care. The Kitty DeGree Foundation Neuromuscular Lab will be a valued addition and we are grateful to be involved in continuing support of ULM.”
