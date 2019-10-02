All three leading candidates to be Louisiana’s next governor promised last week to spend more money on various priorities, and two of the three promised lower taxes.
Incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, faced Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, both Republicans, in a televised debate at UL-Lafayette hosted by the Council for a Better Louisiana and Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
Abraham said he would work with what he expected to be a conservative legislature to cut taxes and make business-friendly changes to the state’s legal climate. He also said he would enact a tax credit program to promote business creation, though he didn’t provide details.
Abraham said the economy would improve under his leadership, thereby creating more tax revenue.
“We create jobs,” he said. “That’s the way you solve this problem.”
Edwards said his record shows his spending priorities, including higher education and teacher pay. He said increasing funding for early childhood care and education would be the first priority of his second term, and said the surpluses created during his administration make those investments possible.
Edwards said his opponents’ promises to “do more with less” were reminiscent of previous Gov. Bobby Jindal, whose policies led to a $2 billion deficit.
“You cannot invest what you do not have,” Edwards said. “We are out of the ditch.”
Rispone, the founder of a large industrial contracting firm, said his business experience would allow him to find efficiencies and prioritize spending, saying he would be the CEO of the state’s $30 billion operation.
“I’m the only candidate up here who’s a job creator,” he said.
Abraham said he had created jobs himself running pharmacies, a doctor’s office, and an aviation business, and chastised Rispone for running ads attacking him instead of focusing all his fire on Edwards.
Abraham and Rispone competed to express the most support for President Donald Trump. Rispone hit Abraham for suggesting Trump should drop out of the 2016 election after the infamous Access Hollywood recording became public, while Abraham said he had “fought in the trenches” with the president.
Alone among the three candidates, Rispone said he opposed the death penalty. Abraham said he wanted to expand it to include child molesters.
Rispone also stood out by calling for a state constitutional convention. Edwards said he was opposed. Abraham said he didn’t rule it out, but suggested taxing and spending problems created by the current constitution could be fixed legislatively.
