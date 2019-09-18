Candidates in two races for the state House of Representatives introduced themselves during a candidates’ forum last week, calling for lower taxes and more funding for education and roadwork.
The candidates’ forum at the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 12 featured the candidates for the races for Districts 15 and 16.
The candidates’ forum was sponsored by 90.3 KEDM, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, and the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce. The candidates’ forum was broadcast live on the radio.
The forum began with candidates in the District 15. All the candidates – Foy Gadberry, Drake Graves, Ryan Reid, and Justin Tidwell – are Republicans.
When asked about his priorities, if elected, Gadberry referred to his work in engineering and construction.
““Our No. 1 priority is infrastructure,” he said. “No. 2 would be our tax structure, reform our tax structure. No. 3 would be our education budgets.”
Gadberry expanded on his infrastructure priority by suggesting that the state Department of Transportation and Development could revise the chemical make-up of the asphalt used to lay roads to “stretch those dollars even further.”
“Other states are doing it,” he said.
Graves, who speaks openly about belonging to the millennial generation, referred to the fall elections as an opportunity to change the state’s direction by changing its leaders in Baton Rouge.
“We can’t seek change here in the state if we send the same people back to Baton Rouge,” Graves continued. “We have to new legislators, new ideas. We have to use that technology we have available to use to make our government more efficient.
“I have no reason to be bought. I want to serve and I see the change that is needed.”
Regarding his priorities, if elected, Graves said, “Working in the insurance and financial services industry, I’ve seen the need for pension reform.”
“One of the biggest things is working on that tort reform and the taxes on our small businesses,” he added.
Tidwell, who works in the health care industry, repeatedly emphasized the dangers posed to the community by drug addiction.
“Being a representative, the emphasis is going home to Baton Rouge,” Tidwell said. “While we’re going to Baton Rouge, right here at home is falling apart. Drug addiction is tearing our communities apart. Working in health care, I relate it to causes and symptoms. If you got to doctor’s office, you might have a symptom like a runny nose. The cause is a virus. The cause is drug addiction. And we are losing jobs.”
On more specific questions, Tidwell frequently said he would need to speak to an expert before weighing in.
“I’m not a politician, this is a little strange to me,” Tidwell said. “To be honest with you, I hate getting up in front of crowds. This is very out of my comfort zone, but I felt the need in the community to get up here.”
Reid, a classroom teacher at West Monroe High School, said his first priority, if elected, was lowering taxes.
“That affects everything else,” Reid said. “We need to do something about taxation so we can put more funding in areas. We definitely need to fund our law enforcement better. We need to give them the money to provide the tools and opportunities they need to stop violent crime in this nation, which we’ve led this nation for homicide in the last 30 years. We’ve also seen better than a 77-percent spike in human trafficking right here along the I-10 and I-20 corridors over the last four years. That is repugnant.”
“As an educator, I would like to get us out of the bottom in education,” he added.
Later, two candidates in the District 16 race fielded several questions while the other two were absent.
Frederick “Fred” Jones, who also is a candidate, was not present for the forum. Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin left early before questions were posed to the candidates.
The two remaining candidates, Monroe City School Board member Daryll Berry and Rev. Charles Bradford, remained for questions and closing statements.
All the candidates in the District 16 race are Democrats.
Berry, who serves on the School Board and previously served on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, pointed out his experience as an elected official.
“I am the only candidate with prior elected experience needed to be successful,” Berry said.
Berry also warned about overbearing taxes that dampened local businesses’ ability to maintain or create jobs.
If elected, his focus was “jobs, jobs, jobs,” he said.
Bradford indicated he was involved in bringing an indoor water park to the area, though he offered few specifics about the project or when it might be expected. He claimed the project could bring 600 jobs to the area, though he did not specify how.
“I am the only candidate with a business plan to bring 600 jobs to northeast Louisiana and Bastrop,” Bradford said. “I’ve been working with an organization for 18 months. If you’re from this area, you remember International Paper Mill. Right now we’re in the process of working with a company to bring an indoor water park. A convention center that brings the jobs.”
Bradford said public transportation to carry students to the universities and improvements to the local airports also were needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.