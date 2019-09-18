BATON ROUGE — Judge Trudy White ruled against The Ouachita Citizen this week in the newspaper’s quest to force the state Division of Administration to disclose how much taxpayer money had been spent on the legal defense for Fourth Judicial District law clerk Allyson Campbell.
The Ouachita Citizen sued the DOA in 19th Judicial District Court earlier this month after it refused to comply with a public records request seeking information about how much money Campbell’s legal defense had cost to date in a long-running lawsuit brought by a Monroe businessman. In 2015, Stanley Palowsky III sued Campbell and five Fourth Judicial District Court officials, including judges Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo and Stephens Winters as well as court administrator Ben Jones and now-retired Judge Carl Sharp, over their actions involving Palowsky’s lawsuit against a former business partner. In his lawsuit against Campbell and court officials, Palowsky accused Campbell of concealing or destroying documents he had filed with the court in his lawsuit against Brandon Cork. Palowsky accused court officials of conspiring to cover up Campbell’s actions.
Since she is a court employee, Campbell’s legal defense in the Palowsky lawsuit is being paid by the state. The state Attorney General’s office tapped Shreveport attorney Lawrence Pettiette to serve as a special assistant attorney general to defend Campbell.
Palowsky’s lawsuit against Campbell and court officials is ongoing.
White, the 19th Judicial District Court judge, listened intently during the roughly 20-minute hearing Monday morning, asking a few questions along the way.
The DOA’s lead attorney, Scott Johnson, argued the state would be put in a “competitive disadvantage” if it was compelled to disclose how much money had been spent on Campbell’s defense while the lawsuit against her was still active. That scenario could unfold if the state engaged in negotiations with Palowsky to settle his lawsuit against Campbell, according to Johnson.
Johnson did not elaborate about why the disclosure would place the state at a disadvantage. White did not press him either.
Johnson said the state would disclose how much money was spent on Campbell’s legal defense after Palowsky’s lawsuit against her and court officials was adjudicated. Just prior to White issuing her ruling, she questioned Johnson about the disclosure of the cost of Campbell’s defense, prompting Johnson to assure her that the information would be made available to the public but not until the Palowsky lawsuit had run its course.
Scott Sternberg, of the New Orleans law firm Sternberg, Naccari & White, represented The Ouachita Citizen.
“We’re disappointed in the court’s ruling, but we respect the process,” Sternberg said.
“In the end, we know that the taxpayers of our state deserve to know how much public money was spent defending this matter of public interest.”
“One thing is for certain: the state and the judge made clear that we are entitled to know the answer to this question when the litigation concludes,” Sternberg added.
The Ouachita Citizen is weighing whether to appeal White’s ruling.
