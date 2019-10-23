The University of Louisiana Monroe Office of Sponsored Programs and Research and the Research Council announces Susan Lacey, Ph.D., has been named Fall 2019 Researcher of the Semester.
Lacey holds the Kitty DeGree Eminent Scholars Endowed Chair and is a professor in the Kitty DeGree School of Nursing in the College of Health Sciences.
“I’m honored to be selected as Researcher of the Semester at ULM. In my role as the Kitty DeGree School of Nursing Endowed Chair, I have the privilege of working with exceptional nursing faculty and assist them in writing journal articles and grants. I also work with dedicated co-investigators in conducting large-scale research projects for USDA and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. None of this work could be done without the commitment of my colleagues, the support of my director, Dr. Wendy Bailes, and the entire OSPR staff,” said Lacey.
Bailes, Ph.D., Director of the School of Nursing, said having Lacey as a faculty member is “a game-changer.”
“Through Susan’s generosity as chair, we have been able to bring nationally known speakers to Monroe to conduct workshops with the entire nursing faculty and nursing leadership. In addition, she has inspired faculty to increase scholarship through conducting research, writing grants and presenting at conferences. We are blessed to have her as a part of our school,” Bailes said.
Since joining ULM in 2017, Lacey has received almost $200,000 from the USDA to help seniors in Northeast Louisiana manage high blood pressure through storytelling.
“The USDA Storytelling grant videotapes senior citizens in Northeast Louisiana parishes who are managing their high blood pressure well. We share these videos with those who are less well-managed. The goal of the project is to reduce their emergency room visits, hospitalizations and unplanned provider visits over the course of the two-year funding period,” Lacey explained.
Lacey said the $96,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation Screening for Life grant will provide healthcare screenings and education events for citizens in Northeast Louisiana.
“The Screening for Life grant screens and educates residents in eight rural parishes in Northeast Louisiana about cancer, diabetes and depression and makes appropriate referrals,” Lacey said. “Also, individuals will be recruited and trained as community health workers to serve as health coaches within their own communities. The goal of this project is to improve health outcomes by early screening and intervention over the three-year funding period.”
Lacey actively collaborates with colleagues in nursing and other programs to promote scholarship and research. For example, she developed and taught workshops in writing for publication and grant writing.
“These are two topics that are important to promote faculty research. Susan has the knowledge needed to make research understandable and provides suggestions that make research attainable for faculty teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels,” said Debra Craighead, Ph.D., associate professor of nursing.
Alberto Ruiz, Ed.D., Vice President of Academic Affairs, said Lacey’s expertise aligns with ULM’s goals to increase research and become a leading health sciences university
“Dr. Lacey was recognized as an American Academy of Nursing’s Edge Runner for her contributions to transforming the healthcare system,” Ruiz said. “She is a significant researcher and leader in the School of Nursing. Her professionalism and accomplishments are an asset to the university.”
Lacey developed a program training staff nurses new skills to improve patient outcomes and hospital finances which was adopted by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. She has more than 50 publications and serves as an editorial board member for two nursing journals. Lacey holds a patent for software used for clinical decision making.
At ULM, Lacey established the annual Lambda Mu Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Scholarship conference in Monroe, spearheaded the first College of Health Sciences Research Day and created the Kitty DeGree Nursing Innovation Center.
John W. Sutherlin, Ph.D., director of the Office of Sponsored Programs and Research, commented, “Because of hard-working faculty across all of our colleges, ULM is engaging in research that impacts the community. Dr. Susan Lacey is a fine example of a professor devoted to her students by developing meaningful funded programs.”
