Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe held a ribbon cutting last week to unveil a new addition to the campus’ Advanced Technology Center.
“We are tremendously excited to be cutting the ribbon on this addition to our Advanced Technology Center,” said W. Dennis Epps, Chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College. “This facility would not be possible without the support of our Mayor, the I-20 board and the Ouachita Economic Development Corporation who provided the funds required to serve as the match for the state dollars.”
Currently, the ATC stands at 26,039 sf. The new addition will add 22,192 sf, totaling out at 48,231 sf. The cost of the new addition is $8.2 million of which $1 million is a local match.
“This will certainly be a high tech facility aimed at training even more workers for our local businesses and industries,” Epps said.
The expanded facility will also house the Louisiana Small Business Development office for the state. Epps acknowledges the importance of partners of the College in achieving what has been done and just as important, what is needed to be done.
“The need for skilled workers still exceeds the number of workers available. We have got to close that gap,” Epps said.
This project will allow an additional high bay lab area for manufacturing training, meeting rooms to accommodate large groups, and additional classrooms. This expansion was made possible funds that came from ACT 360 which was signed into law during the 2013 legislative session. This allowed for the sale of $251.6 million dollars in bonds to provide for 29 community and technical college facility projects throughout the state.
A total match of $34.3 million dollars is required for projects to qualify for state funds. The match had to be raised by local communities served by each college.
In accordance with the legislation, the Facilities Corporation is charged with the implementation of ACT 360 and is managing the construction of all projects specified in the legislation.
