The Louisiana Department of Health has selected Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge and Slidell Memorial Hospital to participate in the Department’s Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Pilot Project.
Use of opioids during pregnancy can result in a drug withdrawal syndrome in newborns called neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) or neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS).
The incidence of NOWS is rising in the United States and Louisiana, with a doubling of these numbers between 2013 and 2018 in some areas of the state. This poses challenges to families, communities and providers.
This syndrome carries an enormous burden in terms of how long new mothers and their babies remain hospitalized, as well as the costs associated with providing care and treatment.
This pilot project is the result of legislation passed during the 2018 legislative session that charged the Department with creating a plan to improve outcomes associated with NOWS.
The project started this past February when the Office of Public Health issued a Request for Information to test, implement and evaluate the best way for mothers who are impacted by opioids to deliver their babies. All Louisiana birthing hospitals were eligible to apply.
Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health complimented Woman’s Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital for their willingness to participate.
“By joining this effort, these two birthing hospitals are taking the lead on improving care and outcomes for families impacted by opioids,” Gee said.
The learning and the results of this pilot program will be shared with key stakeholder groups to plan how these best practices are introduced and implemented in other birthing facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.