Louisiana students have steadily improved performance on Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, or LEAP 2025, assessments in English language arts, math, and social studies since last year and since 2015, according to data released last week by the state Department of Education.
“In its Every Student Succeeds Act plan, Louisiana outlined ambitious academic expectations to guide us through 2025,” said state Superintendent John White.
School systems have started to send home student reports for LEAP 2025 ELA, math and social studies to families and students.
School systems will also use LEAP 2025 results as one source of information with which to determine supports students need. Under state law, students who have not met basic proficiency standards must receive intensive support over the summer or throughout the year.
Next, the Department will release 2018-2019 student progress results to schools and teachers showing how well students are progressing toward Mastery. Finally, these results will be factored into school and school system performance scores, which will be made available along with accompanying letter grade equivalents and detailed profiles, through the Louisiana School Finder later this fall.
