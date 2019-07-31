A group of LSU students are responsible for saving the life of an LSU faculty member.
LSU Boyd professor James Oxley went into sudden cardiac arrest while swimming laps at the indoor pool inside the LSU University Recreation, or UREC, building on Friday, July 5. A Boyd professor is the highest professorial ranking offered by the university.
“I was less than halfway through my regular swim when I stopped swimming. I don’t really know why I stopped,” Oxley said.
“Evidently I slipped under the water and came back up and then fell across the lane ropes. John Foster, another swimmer, as well as one other person who we don’t know yet, dragged me out.”
That’s when a group of LSU students, who work at the UREC, used their training and jumped into action. Isabella Alvarez, a senior from New Orleans, was in the lifeguard stand.
“I noticed he had gotten out of the water and instead of continuing to swim he looked at Mr. Foster, the man on his right, and he fell into his arms. At this point, I had already gotten out of the chair because I noticed some sporadic behavior. I went over, saw my co-worker Katie Estes, who did the primary assessment. I called for a code red (over the radio) and I made sure to tell them that I needed EMS and an AED,” Alvarez said.
Estes, a junior from Memphis, Tenn. was stationed at the “greeter” table, and was the first person to assess Oxley.
“I felt his pulse diminish and then he gasped for air. I went through that cycle several times and then that’s when Evan took over,” Estes said.
Evan Young, a senior from Mandeville, is a UREC aquatics supervisor. Young was in the UREC and said he watched through the glass doors as Alvarez got out of the lifeguard chair and ran to Oxley. Young ran to the pool deck to assist as well.
“As soon as I saw him on the ground, I knew this was really serious. This is the most serious emergency I’ve ever dealt with at the UREC,” said Young.
“I was giving just the compressions. Katie was giving breaths and Isabella was working the AED, or Automated External Defibrillator. It was three of us all working together. We’ve been trained, and we practice all of this together monthly.”
The students were able to revive Oxley. Baton Rouge EMS transported Oxley to the hospital.
“If they had not acted quickly, ran where they needed to run, acted professionally when they needed to act professionally and saved all of that time, then I just wouldn’t be here talking coherently to you,” Oxley said.
At the hospital, doctors implanted a device to improve Oxley’s cardiac health, made up of a defibrillator and a pacemaker.
“The defibrillator, if I have sudden cardiac arrest will shock my heart and hopefully restore normal rhythm, and the pacemaker will stop me from having missed beats,” Oxley said.
Doctors at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital told Oxley he does not have any heart or brain damage because of the students who quickly attended to him pool side.
“They saved my career. Not just my life, but my career, and that’s just a huge thing for me,” Oxley said.
“I’m 66 and I’m getting near retirement, but I don’t really want to retire. I’ve got four graduate students who are relying on me.
“It’s just impossible to say how much I owe these people.
