The city of Monroe plans to seek bids on a $1.8-million project to improve drainage at Monroe Regional Airport’s airfield.
The resolution to advertise for bids on the project was considered Tuesday night by the Monroe City Council.
Mayor Jamie Mayo and airport director Ron Phillips said the project would make the airfield compliant with federal standards for airfield safety.
Public Works Director Tom Janway said the project was completely funded through the Federal Aviation Administration.
“When the project is finished, you won’t see anything because everything will be underground,” Janway said.
Phillips said the project would remove water from the airport’s runways and airways.
“When the water is not able to drain, it creates ponding,” Phillips said. “The FAA requires no water within the safety area. That created a hazard.”
