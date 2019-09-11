A Winnsboro man lost his life on Sunday after the riding lawn mower he was driving was struck by a truck.
Shortly before 6:40 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash that occurred on US Hwy 425 just south of Winnsboro.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed, 87-year-old Elmer Jennings of Winnsboro was driving a zero-turn style lawn mower in the roadway, southbound on US Hwy 425 at a slow rate of speed. This resulted in a southbound 2012 Ford F250, driven by 25-year-old Dusty Jones of Winnsboro, colliding with the lawn mower from behind.
Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office.
Jones, who was restrained, was not injured in the crash.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
In 2019, Troop F has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths.
