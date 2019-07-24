Daryll Berry, Monroe City School Board member for District 4, recently announced his plans to become a candidate for the District 16 seat in the state House of Representatives.
State Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, is currently serving in that position, though she is term limited and expected to campaign for the state Senate.
Berry commended Jackson for her service and said his experience working in government made him an ideal candidate.
“My 13 years of experience serving as a legislator on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, combined with my years of service on the Monroe City School board, along with 17 years of service in city government, and 15 years of business management experience should be the experience needed to fill that void,” Berry continued.
“I am proud to present myself as the person that can effectively serve the citizens in Representative District 16 of Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.
“If elected, I will use my experience to continue the work that was started by Representative Jackson. I will focus my attention on improving education, flooding, drainage, street improvements and employment opportunities in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.