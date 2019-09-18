The Monroe City School Board agreed last week to spend some $558,000 to buy a state-of-the-art digital scoreboard for Neville High School’s Bill Ruple Stadium.
Under a memorandum of understanding, Neville agreed to reimburse the School Board for the full cost of the project through revenues generated by advertising on the scoreboard and other school funds.
The School Board acted on the matter during its regular meeting Sept. 12.
The bid for the Neville scoreboard project came in under budget at $558,664 from Underwater Treasures of West Monroe, according to School Board President Bill Willson.
“Neville would like to move forward as soon as possible, because of the two-month delivery process,” Willson said.
School Board member Jennifer Haneline noted the other bids were significantly higher than the project’s budget.
“They were significantly higher, yes. Thank you, excellent point,” Willson said.
School Board documents show three bids were received: $729,451 from Munn Enterprises, $558,664 from Underwater Treasures (UT Outdoor), and $848,322 from Visual Candy Resources (VCR Now).
Brian McGuire, with the Monroe architectural firm TAAG (The Architecture Alliance Group), recommended Underwater Treasures as the low, responsive bidder.
Underwater Treasures is managed by Travis Tolbird Jr. and Laura Tolbird, each of Eros.
The Ouachita Citizen’s review of the websites for each of the three bidders shows that VCR NOW appeared to specialize in large-scale scoreboards for stadiums. Munn Enterprises, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is responsible for building the scoreboard at West Monroe High School. The website for UT Outdoor showed numerous pictures of products, most of which were small LED signs outside retail shops.
“They would like to get the process going as soon as possible so they can show their business interests and advertisers that they will have this board up this year, in time for the playoffs,” Willson said.
The vote to award the bid was approved on a 6-1 vote. Before the vote, School Board member Brandon “B.J.” Johnson asked for a roll call vote to be called. When he was asked to vote, he leaned forward to the microphone and voted against the measure.
Later, he also voted against the advertising contract and other documentation stipulated by the School Board for Neville to use.
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to Johnson for comment on the matter, but he did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.