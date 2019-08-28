Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash last week on LA Hwy 3051, just east of LA Hwy 138, that claimed the life of a 78-year-old Mer Rouge man.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Olen Haynes, was traveling west on LA Hwy 3051. The vehicle Haynes was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway and then back across into the eastbound lane of travel. After traveling into the eastbound lane, the Toyota struck the rear axles of a trailer that was being pulled by a 2015 Kenworth 18-wheeler. After impact, the 18-wheeler began to rollover and came to rest in the roadway.
Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2019, Troop F has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths.
