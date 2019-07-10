Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams recently announced the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Board of Directors has awarded our Class 1 Rated Monroe Fire Department a grant in the amount of $20,608.
“Since Firehouse Subs opened, they have been so supportive,” Williams said, during a news conference Monday at Monroe City Hall.
The grant will be used for the purchase of 10 sets of Firefighter Personal Protective Clothing. The gear includes firefighting coats, pants, boots, helmets, hoods and gloves.
The Monroe Fire Department extends sincere gratitude to Mr. Eugene Whitney and the ownership of the local Firehouse Subs Restaurant, located on Lamy Lane in Monroe, for their support during the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.