William “Doug” Mitchell was recently appointed executive director at North Delta Regional Planning and Development District in Monroe.
Mitchell was appointed to the position July 1. David Creed previously served as executive director.
Prior to serving in this capacity, Mitchell served as the Director of Transportation Planning for the Monroe Metropolitan Area through Ouachita Council of Governments, or OCOG. August 2019 will mark Mitchell’s 36 years of service with North Delta Regional Planning and Development.
As the Executive Director, Mitchell’s responsibilities include managing, developing and maintaining all aspects of the following programs. Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP), Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), Safety Coordination Plan, Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP), TITLE VI PLAN, Human Service Transportation Coordination Plan, GIS and Public Participation Plan for North Delta/Ouachita Council of Governments (OCOG) and OCOG Local Activities, EDA, Delta Regional Authority and Restore Louisiana.
Mitchell was born and raised in Tallulah. He resides in West Monroe with his wife Terri. They have two children, a daughter and a son, both graduates of West Monroe High School and Louisiana Tech University.
