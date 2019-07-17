The Monroe Chamber of Commerce will host a State of the State Roads luncheon featuring Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson.
The luncheon will be held at the Monroe Civic Center on Tuesday, July 23.
Wilson was tapped by Governor John Bel Edwards to serve as Secretary of DOTD in 2016. For ten years prior to that, Wilson served as Chief of Staff for DOTD under three previous Secretaries.
Prior to joining DOTD, Wilson served as Executive Director of the Louisiana Serve Commission and Deputy Legislative Director in the Blanco administration.
Wilson earned a B.A. in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he served as Student Government President and Member of the University of Louisiana System Board. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree and recently earned a Ph.D. in Public Policy from the Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy/and Urban Affairs at Southern University.
Wilson’s community service covers a variety of personal and professional interests, including Scoutmaster for Troop 271 Boy Scouts of America in Lafayette, Evangeline Area Council of Boy Scouts Board, and American Associations of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
His former Board memberships include Past President of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association, the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, United Way of Acadiana, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.