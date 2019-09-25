The Monroe City Council voted Tuesday to lower the insurance requirement on small housing rehabilitation projects from $1 million to $300,000.
Mayor Jamie Mayo’s administration requested the change to help disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) and contractors to obtain work with the city’s Community Development division. DBEs are socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, often either female or African-American, who run small for-profit businesses.
Jawaun Downs, Director of Community Development, identified DBEs and contractors as the parties most likely to benefit from the change.
“DBEs have had issues securing insurance premiums,” Downs said.
City Attorney Angie Baldwin echoed Downs’ remarks, noting that DBEs and contractors have had difficulty paying for $1 million insurance on rehabilitation projects of $30,000 or less.
“Some of these jobs are $12,000 and $14,000, so it is a pretty strict requirement to require them to get a $1 million policy of insurance,” Baldwin said.
City Council member Michael Echols expressed concern about how the reduction from $1 million to $300,000 might expose the city to greater liability.
Baldwin argued the change would have little effect, since it only applied to small Community Development projects.
Echols voiced support for the change – as long as it fell within the boundaries set under state law.
Baldwin said she would double check that the decrease conforms to requirements in state law.
“The $1-million requirement is just part of the purchasing policy approved by the council years ago,” Baldwin said. “We reviewed some of these rehabilitation jobs and they are so minor that we felt satisfied that the $300,000 policy would protect us.”
In other news, the City Council voted against an ordinance to raise a $3 fee to $4.50 on each service or transaction at the Office of Motor Vehicles of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections in Monroe. The proposed $4.50 fee would be assessed to anyone obtaining documents such as a driver’s license.
The current fee per service or transaction is $3.
“There hasn’t been a fee increase in 18 years,” Baldwin said.
OMV offices in West Monroe, Bastrop and other parishes in the state currently charge a fee of $4.50 per service or transaction, according to Baldwin. The fees collected are used to cover the cost of operations of the Monroe field office, which includes utilities, and maintenance and facility rental if needed.
Mayo defended the increase to $4.50 because the revenues from the fee could help repairs to OMV’s Monroe office
“We’re only asking for a $1.50,” Mayo said.
Damian Coleman, concerned citizen, spoke against the increase.
“I think we have enough fees and stuff we have to pay and increases,” Coleman said. “It always seems to fall on the back of the citizens and mainly affects poor people.”
City Council members Kenny Wilson, Eddie Clark and Echols voted against the increase.
“They could not give me an explanation that I can take back to the citizens and say we need this,” Wilson said.
“I think the public is kind of burned out on fees. We’ve got some other things that need to come up.”
Council members Gretchen Ezernack and Juanita Woods voted in favor of the fee change. The measure failed on a 3-2 vote.
