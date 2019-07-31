Several Monroe firefighters recently completed their paramedic training at Louisiana Delta Community College: LaTurrence Browhow, Brelin Chisley, John Christian, Justin Crouch, Kelvin Gilmore, Cody Goodman, Michael Holmes, Tracy Holmes, James McGregor, Mark Parker, Jonathan Springer, and Matthew Williams.
“For the past 12 months, these firefighters have undergone extensive training that included classroom and hands-on guidance,” said Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams. “They will now move on to the testing portion of the process through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, afterwhich they will become certified paramedics.”
There will be a ceremony recognizing these firefighters at the Louisiana Delta Community College (West Monroe Campus) located at 609 Vocational Parkway, West Monroe, LA, on Thursday, July 25, beginning at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.