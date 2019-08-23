Daryl Fortenberry, of Monroe, was among three new Louisiana graduates of the Delta Regional Authority’s Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.
Fortenberry is the chief executive officer at Ghost Tactical.
The graduates were equipped with tools to support DRA’s efforts to create jobs, build communities, and improve lives across the Mississippi River Delta region and the Black Belt of Alabama.
“DLI is one of our most important tools for providing the Delta with the next generation of economic and community development leaders,” DRA Chairman Chris Caldwell said. “This group of graduates will take the experiences and lessons gleamed from the Executive Academy to be change agents in their communities.”
The three graduates completed the 10-month DLI Executive Academy, a training program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit-sector leaders from each of the eight states served by DRA. The program equips participants with the tools, experiences and networks that will help them create new economic opportunities in Delta communities as well as support the growth of the region’s economy.
“The Delta Leadership Institute produces well-trained leaders who commit themselves to growing our communities throughout the region,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “I would like to congratulate all of DLI’s graduates, and I want to thank them for their commitment to the Delta and the rural parts of our country. I can’t wait to see the ways in which these graduates will use their new skill sets to improve the lives of the hardworking families in our rural communities.”
