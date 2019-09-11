In response to complaints about lower water pressure in parts of Monroe, city officials claimed last week the water pressure issues stemmed from higher demand for water and hotter temperatures.
The city of Monroe’s water treatment system staff recently reported a record high demand on the system of more than 17-million-gallons of water per day, which is 85 percent of the treatment plant capacity.
The two water storage tanks in the eastern section of our city are operating at very low water levels, city officials said. The increased demand has also slowed down the pace at which the water replenishes in those tanks. As a result, some neighborhoods have begun experiencing issues with low water pressure.
Although the city of Monroe strives to maintain consistent and adequate water pressure levels, customers may experience a reduction in water pressure when there is construction in the area, including when work is being done on infrastructure to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of water. Some areas are seeing variations in water pressure because of high use during peak times (early morning and late evening/night).
“The extreme heat, coupled with increased development in North Monroe, has affected water pressure. Also, our bulk water purchasers (outside city limits) have roughly doubled their water consumption,” said City of Monroe Water Systems Manager Sean Benton.
“Water pressure is measured in pounds per square inch (psi). According to the City’s Design Standards manual, an acceptable pressure range is within between 40 and 80 psi. The water pressure is not low enough to cause problems for firefighters in an emergency. However, we can use some rain and cooler weather to help reduce the local demand on water. It will be helpful if our customers water their lawns later in the morning or less frequently.”
Long-term solutions are already in the works, city officials promised. Those long-term solutions included a $40-million expansion of the water treatment plant to increase the water system’s capacity.
