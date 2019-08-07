Monroe-based professional truck driver Donnie Williams is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Pittsburgh next week.
He will be representing FedEx and his employer D.G. Williams, Inc. that provides service to FedEx Ground.
Williams earned this honor by capturing the Step Van title at the Louisiana Truck Driving Championship earlier this summer, and will be one of the 176 competitors representing FedEx at the annual event.
Drivers compete for national titles in each of nine vehicle classes and for the overall “National Grand Champion” title. The drivers accumulate points by demonstrating their driving skills and knowledge of the industry. Through a written exam, pre-trip vehicle inspection and difficult driving course that tests their ability to judge distances, maneuver tight spaces, reverse, park, and position their vehicle exactly over scales, before barriers and around curves.
To compete at the Nationals, a driver must be the first-place finisher in the respective class at a state competition. To be eligible to enter the state competition, drivers must have been accident-free for the entire year before the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.