Ashley Ellis, of Monroe, filed the paperwork last week to become a candidate for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s District 5 office.
BESE District 5, a 19-parish district, runs from Evangeline to Claiborne and includes Rapides and Ouachita.
Ellis grew up in West Monroe and currently lives in Monroe and works as an assistant principal at Neville High School.
“I’m running because as a mom and educator I believe that every child deserves the right to a quality education,” Ellis said. “I have so much respect for my fellow educators and the hard work they are doing in their classrooms. I believe the job of BESE is to support students and teachers across our state. I’m so excited for this opportunity to serve. This is an exciting day.”
Ellis’ work as an educator began in 2002 when she accepted her first teaching position as a fifth grade teacher in San Antonio, TX while her husband finished his training for the Marine Corps. Ellis received a bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision in 2012.
Ellis has worked as an educator for over 17 years with positions as an elementary, middle school, and high school educator and has spent the majority of her career working with at-risk students in high poverty communities.
“Teaching is about building relationships and fostering an atmosphere of continued learning that will change and mold children for the rest of their lives,” Ellis said.
“I can’t think of a more important job than being an educator and I am thrilled to run for BESE to elevate the profession and make critical decisions that serve all students well and put them first.”
Ellis was named the Middle School Teacher of the Year for the Northeast Region in 2012 and went on to compete for the State Teacher of the Year. And, her philanthropic heart drives her to volunteer with charities both local and abroad.
Ellis and her husband, Friday, have three children: Friday, Asher, and Aurie —each of whom attend public schools.
