A new partnership between Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Morehouse General Hospital is bringing telecardiology services to the community of Bastrop.
The new services could offer patients the opportunity to receive world-class cardiovascular care without leaving their local hospital.
Telecardiologists at Cardiovascular Institute of the South will remotely provide 24/7 consults in the emergency room and on the exam room floor for patients at Morehouse General Hospital. This includes the interpretation and reporting of diagnostic and cardiac testing.
Telecardiology is a form of telemedicine that connects patients to an offsite cardiologist through digital communication, such as a telehealth robot. Telecardiology creates a unique patient experience, allowing patients to see a cardiovascular specialist at a remote hospital without leaving their community.
“CIS is excited to provide the community with 24/7 access to expert cardiovascular care at their local hospital,” said CIS CEO David Konur. “This partnership will enhance the cardiovascular services available at the hospital, and it jointly shows our commitment to offering cutting-edge health care to the community.”
Derrick Frazier, Morehouse General Hospital CEO, “We are very excited to partner with Cardiovascular Institute of the South to bring this level of service to the patients we serve. Through this partnership, we will be able to provide more cardiology services to our community and keep our patients at home”.
