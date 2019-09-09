The Secretary of State’s office unveiled the 2019 “I Voted” sticker at a news conference this morning at the Hilliard University Art Museum on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Artist Tony Bernard joined state officials for the unveiling of “In Love With Louisiana” which features a rendition of the state bird and seal.
“We’re thrilled with this year’s sticker, and even more excited to see pictures of voters across social media platforms on Election Day,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “Voting is an integral part of democracy, and the stickers will be a visual representation of a vote cast.”
“I Voted” stickers will be available for both the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 16 Gubernatorial General Election as well as during early voting. Early voting for the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 excluding Sunday, Sept. 29. Early voting for the Nov. 16 Gubernatorial General will be held Nov. 2-9 excluding Sunday, Nov. 3.
“I Voted” stickers were provided for the first time in the history of the Secretary of State’s Office for the 2016 Presidential Election as a special election turnout initiative.
