Anna Reed, an interim member of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, tendered her resignation from the parish office representing District F on Tuesday after she revealed on social media that she was not a resident of the district.
Reed was appointed as an interim police juror earlier this year after then-Police Juror Pat Moore was elected to the state House of Representatives in a special-called election.
Parish officials say they did not know Reed was not a resident in the district before appointing her. The parish also did not check her residency prior to her appointment.
Under state law, a person who does not live in the district is unqualified to serve.
“To my knowledge, everyone was of the understanding that she was a resident of District F,” said Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel.
The news about Reed not being a resident of District F was delivered through a video on Police Juror Ollibeth Reddix’s personal Facebook page. In the video, Reddix announced she would not seek re-election representing District D on the Police Jury. While seated next to Reed in the video, Reddix endorsed Reed as the woman she wanted to be her successor.
Police Jury elections will be held in October. Qualifying begins Aug. 6.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley said parish officials were not aware of Reed’s residency until Reddix published her video on Facebook.
“We don’t even know at what point Ms. Reed and Dr. Reddix knew,” Smiley said.
Smiley described the publication of the video as suspicious.
“As the president of the Police Jury and someone who has served as a juror for three terms, I can say we have never, in my tenure, seen something like this,” Smiley said.
Reed did not disclose her residency to Smiley or any other parish official except Reddix before publication of the Facebook video.
“I’m very disappointed Ms. Reed wasn’t truthful with us,” Smiley said. “Even if she did not find out until later, she was not forthcoming with that information.”
When Reed was first appointed, Smiley said the Police Jury agreed to appoint Reed from a list of three candidates recommended by Moore.
One of the questions critical to the Police Jury’s decision was whether the candidates would run for a full term in October. According to Smiley, the Police Jury did not want to appoint someone with political ambitions and thus give one candidate an advantage as an incumbent.
After the meeting when the Police Jury appointed Reed, The Ouachita Citizen asked Reed whether she would campaign for a full term in the fall, referring to Smiley’s statements during the meeting.
Reed’s remarks were at odds with the account given by other police jurors.She told The Ouachita Citizen she had no plans to run, but qualified that statement by adding she had no such plans “at this point.”
After meeting with Smiley and other police jurors on Tuesday afternoon, Reed submitted a letter to the Secretary of State’s office tendering her resignation.
The Police Jury has 20 days to appoint another interim police juror to complete Moore’s unexpired term, which ends Jan. 13, 2020.
The Police Jury will discuss the matter at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5.
