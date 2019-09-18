Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell says Deputy John “Tommy” Garrett has been assigned to the duty of Calhoun Zone Deputy, working with Cpl. Jackie Kindrix in this capacity.
“As most of you are aware, Cpl. Kindrix has worked the Calhoun area of our parish for several years and has done an excellent job,” said Russell. “He continues in that role, but is currently undergoing a medical treatment program as well. In our continued efforts to best serve the Calhoun residents, we have assigned Dy. Garrett as a second deputy to work the Calhoun area. Once Cpl. Kindrix returns to full duty, both will continue to work in the Calhoun Community.”
Garrett has a combined total of 22 years law enforcement experience, having worked both for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the West Monroe Police Department. He has successfully completed numerous training courses throughout his career and brings a vast amount of experience to his new assignment. Garrett and his family live in the Calhoun area and he is looking forward to meeting and serving the Calhoun residents.
“I believe Dy. Tommy Garrett will be an asset to our law enforcement effort in the Calhoun Community and I know everyone will join me in support of him” said Kindrix. “I appreciate all the support that I and members of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have received and I look forward to returning to full duty as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.