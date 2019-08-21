A new football season always offers plenty of questions, and with less than two weeks away from the kickoff of a brand new season, The Ouachita Citizen’s 2019 Pigskin Preview delivers the answers.
Some questions are more obvious than others. For instance, will West Monroe reload and get back to the Class 5A State Championship Game?
Are Neville’s returning skill players putting the Tigers in position to challenge the likes of Edna Karr and Warren Easton in Class 4A?
But the off-season wasn’t devoid of storylines. Sterlington is already facing adversity before the season even begins. What kind of off-season have the Panthers endured?
And Ouachita Christian stewed over tough losses in 2018 all summer long. Will the Eagles have a banner year in 2019? Find the answers inside, with profiles of returning players and season outlooks for 14 local high school football teams.
