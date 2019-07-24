Ouachita Parish Schools recently won the 2019 Outstanding District Award from the Southern Regional Education Board.
The district was honored at SREB’s College- and Career-Readiness Standards Networking Conference on July 8 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Outstanding District Award recognizes a school system that uses SREB’s powerful literacy and mathematics practices to revolutionize teaching and learning. SREB’s powerful literacy practices help teachers build meaningful literacy-based, standards-aligned assignments and empower them to own their professional growth and drive enhanced outcomes for their students. SREB’s powerful mathematics practices offer teachers the instructional strategies they need to build students’ procedural fluency while deepening their math knowledge and reasoning skills.
In Ouachita Parish, every math and literacy teacher has been trained to use powerful math practices and powerful literacy practices.
Ouachita Parish’s two certified local trainers, Tammy Whitlock (literacy) and Donna Patten (math), lead district teachers in implementing the practices. Whitlock and Patten designed and implemented a strategic plan that includes summer and fall training, classroom visits and mentoring for new teachers.
SREB’s College- and Career-Readiness Standards Networking Conference helps K-12 teachers deepen their implementation of powerful literacy and mathematics tools and strategies that enhance students’ content knowledge and reasoning skills.
The Southern Regional Education Board works with states and educators to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through postsecondary education.
