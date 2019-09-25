Elected and appointed officials from 11 parishes gathered on Tuesday, Sept. 17, for a meeting at the Tensas Parish Community Center in St. Joseph.
Tensas Parish hosted the meeting for members of the Police Jury Association. In addition to Tensas Parish, Region V includes Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Union, and West Carroll. Current Region V President Larry Foster of Tensas Parish presided over the meeting and gave a welcome address to attendees.
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain addressed members and spoke about upcoming trade deals and agriculture prices. He also gave an update on the harvesting of crops such as corn, cotton, and soy beans. He then discussed his hopes for the Port of Baton Rouge’s future infrastructure improvements.
Toye Taylor, Deputy Chief of Staff of Intergovernmental Affairs from the LA Governor’s Office, also spoke to members. He offered his office’s full support to members of the Police Jury Association. He also spoke about water sheds, the Delta Regional Authority, and the flood money from the 2016 floods.
PJAL President Glenn Benton of Bossier Parish thanked those in attendance for their hard work and dedication to the Association. He then invited members to attend the 2020 PJAL Convention in Shreveport on Feb. 12-14, 2020.
Tracy Hilburn of Ouachita Parish’s Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Office gave attendees a brief overview of the new watershed commission that was created in this region and the purpose it will have moving forward.
The 2020 Region V Host Parish was announced as Ouachita Parish.
The Region V President and Secretary/Treasurer will come from Ouachita Parish, as well. The Region V Vice President will come from East Carroll Parish. East Carroll’s Kendall Thompson was elected to serve as Region V Executive Board Member to fill the position of outgoing member Lee Denny, also of East Carroll Parish.
Members of the Resolutions committee were re-elected: Eugene Crosby of West Carroll, Jack Madden of West Carroll, and Kendall Thompson of East Carroll.
