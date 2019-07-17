The Ouachita Parish Police Jury posted a $1-million surplus in its general fund for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018 and no findings of material weakness or significant financial deficiency, a recent audit says.
David Soignier, with the Monroe certified public accountant firm Huffman & Soignier, detailed the results of the financial audit during the Police Jury’s regular meeting Monday.
“The Police Jury had no findings,” Soignier said. “It’s very hard for a governmental entity to have no findings, so good job on that.”
“This is probably one of the best reports you have had, and one of the best in the state,” Soignier added.
A review of the Police Jury’s general fund, or chief operating fund, revealed strong financial health. For the 2018 fiscal year, the Police Jury recorded some $7.1 million in total revenues while expenditures reached some $5.6 million. After all transfers, the Police Jury realized a surplus of some $1 million. The general fund surplus raised the Police Jury’s fund balance to some $11.4 million.
Police jurors were pleased with the news. As he left the Police Jury’s chambers, Police Juror Walt Caldwell called out, “It was a good audit.”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley commended the parish staff, including parish treasurer Brad Cammack, for their work keeping the parish’s finances in line.
“We’ve had a very good record of having no major findings year after year,” Smiley said. “This was one of the best audits we’ve had, and our goal is always to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars.”
On another front, the Police Jury entertained a request from a Calhoun resident that the parish turn part of the old LSU AgCenter Research Station property off Hwy 80 into a park.
Calvert Elliott, of Calhoun, made the suggestion, referring to a similar proposal by several residents at a recent town hall meeting called in Calhoun to discuss the future of the old Experimental Station property.
Elliott repeated the request that surfaced during the town hall meeting, pointing out that the property had a substantial amount of wetlands. There also was a lack of attractions in Calhoun, he said.
“To me, that sounds like a good opportunity for a park,” Elliott said.
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit, whose district includes the old AgCenter property, did not rule out the possibility that part of the property could be turned into a public park or public “green” space.
The first priority for the property, according to Clampit’s remarks in the past, is finding a major employer who will bring jobs to the area. The Police Jury is unlikely to pursue a public space project until it can secure a company to improve the local economy, according to Clampit.
“Personally, I think it’s a great ‘green’ project for whoever lands there,” Clampit said. “It could be 50 acres or 80 acres. We don’t know yet until we get someone there.”
