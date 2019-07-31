Louisiana Right to Life has released its Legislative Scorecards for the 2016-2019 legislative term.
The scorecards for both the Senate and House of Representatives highlight the bipartisan support for passing laws to protect babies and ensure the health and safety of women.
During the past four years, Louisiana Right to Life has scored 25 votes in the House of Representatives and 24 votes in the Senate.
“Louisiana Right to Life is honored to recognize the many pro-life legislators who consistently stood for life during the 2016-2019 legislative term,” said Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life.
“Our scorecards show that 66 percent of our legislators had a 100 percent pro-life voting record with us during these years. Louisiana is one of the most pro-life states in the nation because of the pro-life resolve of our Senators and Representatives.”
During this 2016-2019 term, 27 Senators and 68 Representatives (66 percent of the state’s legislators) had a 100 percent voting record with Louisiana Right to Life. These legislators have been identified as 100 percent Life Advocates.
In addition, Louisiana Right to Life commends a special group of legislators who have a 100 percent Lifetime Pro-Life Voting Record for their entire legislative career, regardless of when they were elected to the Legislature.
Senators with a 100-percent voting record aligned with Louisiana Right to Life includes state Sens. Jim Fannin, Neil Riser, Francis Thompson, and Mike Walsworth.
Representatives with a 100-percent voting record aligned with Louisiana Right to Life includes state Reps. Andy Anders, Bubba Chaney, Frank Hoffmann, Katrina Jackson, Jack McFarland, Pat Moore, Jay Morris, and Steve Pylant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.