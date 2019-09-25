Several business owners in West Monroe’s downtown area say they are opposed to the levy of an additional sales tax or property tax on their businesses as recently proposed by Mayor Staci Mitchell.
Earlier this month, Mitchell revealed a plan to create an economic development district at the former Trenton Street golf course and revive a similar economic development district in the city’s downtown area. The city is expected to levy a 5-mill property tax on any new developments at the former golf course.
A property tax also could be in store for the downtown area, according to Mitchell.
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to about 20 businesses in the city’s downtown area about whether they would support, oppose or want more information about the levy of an additional sales tax or property tax in the downtown area.
Of the business owners polled, eight voiced opposition, three voiced support, and five said they would like to know more.
“I like the things the mayor has been doing,” said Bruce Gooding, with Trenton Street Antiques. “It would just depend on how she wanted to spend the money.”
Many business owners and property owners could not be reached or declined to comment on the questions posed to them.
Nearly all of the business owners voiced concern about any increase to the already high sales tax (10.44 percent). Some business owners did not own the properties where they operated, though they said they worried how higher property taxes might affect their rent. Property owners were firm in their opposition.
“I am against it,” said Donna Cathey. “We already have the highest sales tax in the nation. I am a property owner. We own three properties down here, and we should think about other options.”
The three business owners voicing support for Mitchell’s plan did not own the properties where they operated.
Of business owners’ concerns about a downtown area tax, Mitchell said, “Until people see the plan, I don’t blame them for responding that way.”
Under state law, an economic development district had the authority to levy up to a 5-mill property tax, a 2-percent sales tax or a hotel occupancy tax.
Because no voters live within an economic development district, voters would not have to approve the tax in an election.
Locally, similar efforts to levy a tax within an economic development district fell flat. Earlier this year, Sterlington officials prepared to levy a 1.5-percent sales tax on businesses within an economic development district.
Last year, the group overseeing projects in Monroe’s downtown area sought to levy a 3-mill property tax. The Sterlington and Monroe tax proposals drew staunch opposition from businesses and failed to advance.
Most of the questions surrounding Mitchell’s economic development district tax pertained to how the money would be spent. In an economic development district, all revenues raised by a tax on the district can only be spent within the district’s boundaries.
That means any tax revenues raised would only pay for projects within the city’s downtown area. The downtown economic development district extends from Mill Street through the downtown area, including Antique Alley, to Trapp’s restaurant.
The downtown West Monroe district is called the Central Business Economic Development District.
Earlier this year, the city used grant funding to retain an engineering and planning firm, McClure, to conduct a study to determine the city’s best path forward to develop its downtown area.
According to Mitchell, it would take about six months before McClure, of Clive, Iowa, presented a list of possible projects for the downtown area. McClure conducted two public hearings last week and is expected to prioritize projects based on cost, public input and feasibility.
“Out of all of those (hearings), not one person said, ‘Do nothing,’” Mitchell said. “We would never do anything without a plan.”
Mitchell said she expected the list of projects to include some kind of access to the Ouachita River from the downtown area, a possible band stand or amphitheater area, more night life opportunities and more aesthetic improvements in the downtown area.
“I think we’ve got to look at what’s going to be the most successful,” Mitchell said.
During an interview with The Ouachita Citizen on Monday, Mitchell referred to downtown areas in other parts of the state, like Hammond and Ruston, that have benefitted from economic development districts.
When asked whether the city would pursue a sales tax and/or property tax, Mitchell said, “It seems like property taxes are more common in downtown areas.”
Mitchell said the city’s bond legal counsel, Foley & Judell of New Orleans, confirmed property taxes would likely be more suited to the city’s needs.
“I think I would prefer to avoid a sales tax,” she said.
When asked about complaints that the city should pursue more grant funding instead of a tax, Mitchell said many grants required the city to have money on hand as a local match to unlock the grant. Tax revenues would provide the local match money, according to Mitchell.
