The Secretary of State’s office and registrars of voters across the state encourage eligible citizens to register to vote as fall elections approach.
The next regularly scheduled election in Louisiana is the gubernatorial general election scheduled for Oct. 12.
“The first step to participating in the electoral process is registering to vote,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.
“This fall, Louisianians will choose statewide leaders as well as vote for a host of local and municipal races, constitutional amendments and propositions. Make sure you get registered so you can Geaux Vote on Election Day.”
Louisiana was one of the first states in the nation to implement an easy, convenient online voter registration portal. Citizens with a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana Special ID card can register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the convenience of their home or office by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.
Residents of Louisiana can also register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office, when they apply for or renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices.
Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application from our website at GeauxVote.com, or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The deadline to register to vote online is Saturday, Sept. 21.
