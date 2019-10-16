Chatham Speedway will host the USCS Sprint cars on Oct.18-19 for which three-time NASCAR champion Tony “Smoke” Stewart will be on hand driving his #14 car.
He will try to hold off #10 Terry Gray and #10M Morgan Turpen, two of the top drivers, and record the win.
Smoke began his career in 1978 driving go-karts. In 1980 he gained his first championship. He has driven in the NASCAR series, Indy series, and USAC series where he has 4 championships. Smoke is the only driver to win championships in stock cars, Indy cars, open wheel midgets, sprint cars and silver crown cars.
After retiring from 20 years in NASCAR, Smoke allots his time to Stewart-Haas racing and Tony Stewart racing. He has 10-time World of Outlaw series champion Donny Schatz driving for him at TSR. Tony will be inducted in to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.
Morgan Turpen is another driver in the USCS to keep an eye on. This young lady has been driving the wheels off her car and showing the men how to drive. She is the top female driver in the USA and puts on one heck of a show.
In addition to those two drivers you will be able to see locals like Tanner Kellick, Heath Wilson, Casey Hobson, Brian Doles, Johnny Higginbotham, Jason Bennett and Dylan Higginbotham.
On Oct. 18 and 19, the classes running at Chatham Speedway will include Super Late Models, Winged Modified, Limited Modified, Street Stock, B-Mods, Factory Stock, Compacts, and the USCS Sprints. There will be exciting nights of great racing action.
Chatham Speedway is located on highway 4, east of Chatham. For more information check out www.chathamspeedway.com or check them out on Facebook.
A special treat to kick off the weekend will be a TV and radio remote. It all happens Thursday, Oct. 17, from 1-3 p.m. in the lot of Logan’s and Harbor Freight in West Monroe Come out and see #21 Billy Moyer, “Mr Smooth” 6-time World 100 Champion. Also some of Chatham’s own Champions will be on hand. In addition USCS Sprints 11-time Champion #10 Terry Gray and USCS Sprints #10M Morgan Turpen, top female Sprint driver in the US, will be on hand. All the drivers will be available for meet and greet and sign autographs.
