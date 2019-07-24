The Ouachita Parish School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to extend Dr. Don Coker’s contract as superintendent for three more years after his current contract expires.
Coker has one more year under the current contract.
School Board President Jerry Hicks said the contract extension would effectively secure Coker’s job for another four years.
There would be no salary change, according to Hicks.
“I think it’s very fitting to put his contract up for three years,” Hicks said. “He’s well earned that.”
School Board member Dabo Graves offered the motion to approve Coker’s three-year contract and School Board member Greg Manley seconded the motion. Graves remarked that the contract would extend Coker’s stay as superintendent beyond the next election for School Board members.
School Board members also discussed their own evaluation of Coker.
“As I was looking over the evaluation form, I couldn’t find anything that jumped off at me,” Manley said. “I like that he’s a problem solver.”
Hicks offered remarks about other School Board members’ evaluation forms as well.
“I knew him when he was a principal at Calhoun Middle, and great things came out of that school,” Hicks said. “I think he deserves an A plus, and I can assure you he about got that. Because I looked at all of them.”
Coker thanked the School Board for its support.
“It’s not about Don Coker, I can assure you,” Coker said. “It’s about the 19,000 students in our district and preparing them to take care of us one day.”
Meanwhile, the School Board also approved a new fee schedule for architects that outlined lower fees for architectural work on smaller projects, like re-roofing a school system building without redesigning the roof.
Regina Mekus, the school system’s business director, said the School Board’s finance committee approved the new schedule. The finance committee includes School Board members and school principals.
Under the new fee schedule, an architect’s fee on new construction cannot exceed eight percent.
An architect’s fee on renovation projects cannot exceed six percent, and an architect’s fee on a re-roofing project without redesign cannot exceed three percent.
The new fee schedule was sparked by remarks from School Board member Tommy Comeaux last year. Comeaux sought to allow reduced fees on certain projects that did not require as much architectural work as a new construction project — like re-roofing a building without redesigning the roof.
Prior to the School Board’s vote, project manager Ken Slusher and School Board member Greg Manley argued — with raised voices, at times — about the new fee schedule.
According to Slusher, a three-percent fee on a project was so low that the School Board might not find an architect. A three-percent fee on a re-roofing project without redesign costing a total of $340,000 would mean paying an architect some $10,000.
“I don’t think you’re going to find an architect to do this up to spec,” Slusher said. “You’re not going to save that much on a $340,000 project.”
Manley explained the School Board developed the new fee schedule because the school system only stipulated fees for new construction projects.
“We want to treat them fairly but we want to be fair with the taxpayers’ money,” Manley said.
Referring to his prior service on the School Board, Manley said he had seen architects receive payment on projects that required very little work.
“You’re the board, you approve the three percent,” Slusher said. “But we might not get any architect to do the work.”
“We might not need them,” Manley said.
The pair’s voices raised until Slusher concluded his thoughts, pointedly.
“I’m not going to argue with you, Mr. Manley,” Slusher said. “You’ve got your opinion, and I’ve got my opinion. I just wanted to make my opinion known to the board.”
The School Board’s vote was unanimous.
In other business, the School Board approved a $1,000 pay raise for certified staff and a $500 raise for support staff.
The pay raises take effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
