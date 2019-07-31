Three banks in the area took large sums of money from Delhi farmer Thomas “Tommy” Dickerson and issued cashier’s checks or deposited the money in other accounts, wrongfully converting money that belonged to a local agribusiness lender, an appeal court ruled recently.
The three banks were Franklin State Bank and Trust Company of Winnsboro, Caldwell Bank and Trust Company of Columbia, and Commercial Capital Bank of Delhi.
In its July 17 ruling, the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport cleared Agrifund LLC to continue its lawsuit against the three banks. Agrifund is a lending entity under the major agricultural loan and crop insurance company, Ag Resource Management (ARM).
In so doing, the Second Circuit reversed a ruling by then-Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Terry Doughty, who previously granted an exception shielding the three banks from the legal claims sought by Agrifund. Doughty was appointed as a judge at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in 2018. Until he was sworn in as a federal court judge, Doughty was the judge who twice ruled against Agrifund and upheld exceptions protecting the defendants from damages. The appeal before the Second Circuit stemmed from Doughty’s rulings.
Agrifund first sued the three banks as well as numerous other defendants in early 2017.
The appeal was argued before a three-judge panel and later reassigned to a hearing before a five-judge panel.
“Hence, a rather unusual delay in handling the appeal has occurred in this case,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion.
Second Circuit Judge Jeanette Garrett wrote the court opinion on behalf of a five-judge panel including judges Frances Pitman, Shonda Stone, Jeff Cox, and Jay McCallum.
The Second Circuit’s July 17 opinion upheld other rulings by Doughty that dismissed Agrifund’s claims against a number of other defendants. Those defendants included Clark McCain, with Franklin State Bank; Brian Wilson, an employee of Caldwell Bank; David Stephens, a tax preparer with Pickett & Co. CPA of Delhi; and Lawrence “Larry” Pickett Jr., owner of Pickett & Co. CPA, among others.
“...we ultimately find that the plaintiff has alleged a cause of action for a claim in conversion against the three banks,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “In all other respects, we find that the plaintiff has not alleged any other causes of action against any of the exceptors under the other legal theories pled by Agrifund.”
Michael “Mickey” DuBos, who represented Agrifund, was unavailable for comment. DuBos is an attorney with the Monroe law firm Breithaupt, DuBos & Wolleson.
The allegations in Agrifund LLC v. Radar Ridge Planting Co. Inc., Thomas A. Dickerson and others centered on Dickerson’s use of several farming businesses in numerous parishes to fraudulently obtain loan crop production loans and grain storage loans.
Some of those loans were obtained from ARM, but were not repaid.
According to Agrifund’s lawsuit, Dickerson conspired with Franklin State Bank, Caldwell Bank, McCain and Wilson to divert funds from the sale of Dickerson’s various crops — which belonged to Agrifund as collateral — and laundered the funds.
“Agrifund claims that the banks profited from the scheme by receiving interest and bank fees on the transactions engaged in with Dickerson. Agrifund maintains that the banks participated in Dickerson’s scheme by aiding in check kiting and money laundering,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion.
“Agrifund argues that it sufficiently stated in its petition that the bank defendants and the accounting defendants acted in furtherance of Dickerson’s scheme to divert funds from the sale of crops, which were the collateral of Agrifund, to further Dickerson’s failing farm enterprise and to benefit Dickerson and the banks.”
Dickerson pleaded guilty on July 16 to making false statements to the U.S. Government in crop loan applications to fraudulently obtain some $998,000. The government has estimated that Dickerson fraudulently obtained at least some $17 million from the government, local banks and other agribusiness lenders, including ARM.
According to the Second Circuit, it did not matter whether the three banks knew the money presented by Dickerson belonged to Agrifund, because the banks took possession of the checks from Dickerson without authority.
“The company sufficiently alleged that the banks had some knowledge that Dickerson was not entitled to the proceeds of the checks and raised the inference that the banks were not in good faith, and therefore not holders in due course,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion.
Stone, a Second Circuit judge, dissented from the majority’s opinion. According to Stone, the conversion claim against the three banks was erroneously reached. Instead, Agrifund had stated a legitimate cause of action against Caldwell Bank and Trust for conspiracy to commit fraud, according to Stone.
“In this case, the plaintiff has stated a cause of action for fraud in alleging that Dickerson misrepresented the amount of grain available as collateral, surreptitiously sold collateralized grain in contravention of the security agreement (with Agrifund), and channeled the collateral’s proceeds through the defendant banks in an effort to defeat the security interests therein,” Stone wrote in her dissent.
