Gov. John Bel Edwards will face Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone in a run-off election Nov. 16.
Edwards, a Democrat, gathered 626,000 votes, or 47 percent of the vote, during the primary election Saturday, according to unofficial records released by the Secretary of State's office.
Rispone, a Republican, received 368,318 votes, or 27 percent of the vote.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, came in third with 317,115 votes, or 24 percent of the vote.
Three other candidates for governor recorded fewer than 11,000 votes.
STATEWIDE RACES
Several public figures serving in statewide elected office secured re-election Saturday, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon, and Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin was the single statewide candidate who failed to secure re-election in the primary. Ardoin, a Republican, will face Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat, in a run-off in November.
LEGISLATIVE RACES
In the race for the state Senate's 35th District, Sen. Jim Fannin will face Rep. Jay Morris in a run-off election in November.
Fannin, R-Jonesboro, collected 12,559 votes, or 39 percent of the vote. Morris, R-Monroe, recorded 11,782 votes, or 36 percent of the vote.
Matt Parker, a Republican from West Monroe, came in third with 8,154 votes, or 25 percent of the vote.
Meanwhile, in the Senate's 33rd District race, Stewart Cathey Jr. overcame Wade Bishop to become the district's next senator.
Cathey, a Republican of Sterlington, gathered 16,626 votes, or 52 percent of the vote, while Bishop received 15,381 votes, or 48 percent of the vote.
In the race for the Senate's 32nd District, Glen Womack gained the 50-percent threshold to become the district's next senator.
Womack had 18,588 votes, or 50 percent.
Steve May came in second with 31 percent, or 11,400 votes, while Judy Duhon and Danny Cole came in third and fourth with 4,763 votes and 2,341 votes respectively.
In the race for the 15th District of the House of Representatives, Foy Gadberry and Justin Tidwell will head to a run-off election.
Gadberry gathered 4,881 votes, or 38 percent of the vote, while Tidwell received 3,815 votes, or 30 percent of the vote.
Drake Graves came in third with 2,828 votes, or 22 percent, while Ryan Reid garnered 11 percent of the vote (1,397 votes).
In the race for the 16th District of the House, Frederick "Fred" Jones will meet Monroe City School Board member Daryll Berry in a run-off.
Jones gathered 4,045 votes, or nearly 50 percent of the vote, while Berry had 23 percent, or 1,848 votes. Jones missed the 50-percent threshold to win election outright by 21 votes.
Jones and Berry are Democrats.
BESE
Ashley Ellis, a Republican from Monroe, won election to the District 5 seat of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Ellis received 62 percent of the vote, or 96,444 votes, while Stephen Chapman, a Republican, gathered 38 percent of the vote, or 59,012 votes.
PARISH RESULTS
In the Clerk of Court's race, Deputy Clerk Dana Benson, an independent, and Sen. Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe, will meet in a run-off in November.
Benson gathered 36 percent of the vote, or 14,065 votes, while Walsworth collected 48 percent of the vote, or 18,474 votes.
LaKeisha Johnson, a Republican, came in third with 6,117 votes, or 16 percent.
Police Juror Jack Clampit, a Republican, secured re-election Saturday with 54 percent of the vote, or 3,695 votes. Clampit's challenger, Jimmy Tyson, gathered 46 percent of the vote, or 3,184 votes.
In the race for the District C seat on the Police Jury, Larry Bratton secured 58 percent of the vote, or 4,066 votes, to win election. Lucy Holtzclaw gathered 42 percent of the vote, or 2,983 votes.
In the race for the District D seat on the Police Jury, Michael Thompson Sr. collected 2,292 votes, or 55 percent of the vote, to win election. Anna Reed, a former interim member of the Police Jury, received 1,910 votes, or 45 percent of the vote.
In the race for the District F office of the Police Jury, Lonnie Hudson and Roland Edwards will meet in a run-off election.
Hudson gathered 27 percent of the vote, or 1,371 votes, while Edwards received 1,007 votes, or 20 percent of the vote.
Cliff Thomas came in third with 806 votes; Sonja Smith-Schaffer in fourth with 672 votes; Verbon Muhammad Sr. in fifth with 658 votes; and Donnie Bright in sixth with 519 votes.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
Two of the four proposed amendments to the state Constitution were approved Saturday: an amendment allowing certain funds and labs to appropriate funding from the Education Excellence Fund as well as an amendment awarding authority to the Board of Tax Appeals so it can determine the constitutionality of certain taxes.
The two amendments which failed included an amendment exempting certain materials from property taxes if destined for the Outer Continental Shelf as well as an amendment setting exemptions in certain property taxes levied in New Orleans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.