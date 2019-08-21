Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley recently secured re-election after his single opponent withdrew from the race.
Cindy Bradley, an independent from Monroe, withdrew from the race, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Without Bradley, Smiley was elected unopposed.
Smiley was first elected in 2007.
“I want to let the folks who have supported me to know that I am happy to be elected to my fourth term,” Smiley said. “I look forward to serving the public.”
Smiley currently serves as the Police Jury’s president, a position he previously held.
“I’ve been fortunate to serve in that position, and as always, I enjoy public service,” he added.
