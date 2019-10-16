The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is mourning the death of one of its accelerant detection K-9 officers following her death overnight.
Maily, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd, who joined the SFM in June 2017, succumbed to a lengthy illness which she fought to overcome on a daily basis.
K-9 Maily served the Shreveport area, alongside her handler Cpl. Robert Fain, where her duties included assessing fire scenes for the possible presence of accelerants which has made her instrumental in solving numerous arson cases around the state.
The pair was awarded a Top Dog recognition at their 2018 national recertification training, hosted by North American Police Dog Work Association (NAPDWA). They were awarded Most Accurate Accelerant team by getting closest to the target pin.
“It’s a sad day to lose such a significant member of the State Fire Marshal family in K-9 Maily,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, “But we know she gave her all on the job and off despite frequent medical setbacks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.