The state will host a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct., 24, at Ouachita Parish Emergency Operations Center, 1000 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe.
The Louisiana Office of Community Development seeks public input on the state’s proposed Action Plan to spend $1.2 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds. The plan includes proposed projects, data collection, modeling and policy measures that advance the long-term resilience objectives of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the Louisiana Watershed Initiative's Facebook page. For more information, click here.
Gov. John Bel Edwards established the Council on Watershed Management in 2018, which serves as the coordinated, interagency organization at the state level for watershed-based flood risk reduction. The Louisiana Watershed Initiative serves as the Council's programmatic arm under which all related efforts operate.
