The state Bond Bond Commission voted, 7-6, last week against approving a request to incur $25-million in bonded indebtedness to build a new correctional facility replacing the Swanson Correctional Center for Youth in Monroe.
The Office of Juvenile Justice, under which Swanson operates, was expected to incur the $25-million through revenue bonds at 5.5 percent interest. The funding for the project was set aside by the state Legislature in House Bill 2, or the capital outlay bill, during the regular legislative session earlier this year.
The Bond Commission voted at its Sept. 19 meeting to defer the matter until its October meeting when an alternative source of funding could be found.
“There are other ways to fund this project that can save taxpayers money,” said state Treasurer John Schroder. “I’m not trying to kill the project, but I do think we ought to take 30 days to look at the project.”
As Treasurer, Schroder chairs the Bond Commission. Other members of the Bond Commission include Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Jeff Landry, Senate President John Alario, House Speaker Taylor Barras, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, and several legislators.
Dardenne, who was present for the meeting, objected to deferring a vote on the project. That was not the place of the Bond Commission, he said. The Bond Commission must consider the feasibility of all requests to levy taxes or incur debt, especially whether the applicant is capable of repaying any debt incurred.
“First of all, the Legislature has spoken,” said Dardenne, who noted the new Swanson facility project had waited for funding for years.
“The facility continues to deteriorate, it’s substandard and it’s a risk to those who are there. This is just carrying out the will of the Legislature in HB 2.”
At several points, Schroder said he did not want to kill the project but believed another funding source was available.
“This project could have gotten a line of credit,” Schroder said. “We could have issued general obligation bonds instead of revenue bonds, which cost more. If this was a priority, we had an opportunity to do that through general obligation.”
Recently, Edwards’ office claimed the state might realize a $500-million surplus at the end of the fiscal year. Edwards’ budget project has drawn criticism from Republicans who believe the surplus means taxes are too high.
Schroder, who is a Republican, recommended the funding for the new Swanson Center come from the projected surplus.
“If you use surplus dollars versus borrowing the money, you’re going to save the taxpayers about $20 million,” Schroder said. “I recognize there’s a risk that if surplus dollars are not appropriated that interest rates could go up.”
According to Bond Commission Director Lela Folse and Schroder, the proposed center would ultimately cost more than $25 million – closer to $40 million with interest.
Dardenne objected to Schroder’s proposal to use surplus funds, because the Legislature would not decide how to spend the $500 million until June 2020, at the soonest.
“That’s not a good option,” Dardenne said.
The discussion between Schroder and Dardenne concluded with Schroder loudly arguing against funding the project.
“You and I just can’t seem not to spar,” Schroder said.
Others weighed in on the project as well.
Gina Womack, executive director at Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children (FFLIC), expressed opposition to building a larger facility in Monroe.
“We just don’t think that adequate time was spent looking at alternatives to spend this $25 million,” Womack said.
“Just FYI, newer facilities do not guarantee adequate treatment,” she added.
Womack said she doubted the new proposed 72-bed facility in Monroe would improve outcomes for delinquents.
“We do believe that a smaller facility is in order,” Womack said.
James Bueche, deputy assistant secretary at the Office of Juvenile Justice, noted the construction of a new facility could reduce or eliminate injuries to staff or injuries to youth. Bueche appeared to refer to Swanson Center’s history of delinquents’ escaping, delinquents attacking staff, among other problems plaguing the Swanson Center.
According to Bush, Swanson’s center has a gate, control center and laundry unit that must all be staffed. A newer facility would eliminate the need for staffing those areas.
“I don’t want a public hearing on the merits,” Schroder said. “What’s the best bang for the buck? That’s what I’m looking at.”
The Bond Commission ultimately voted to wait until October to vote on the matter.
