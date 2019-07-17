The Sterlington Town Council plans to review a policy later this month that would outline how town employees may use public movable property, like a truck, in light of a sewer department employee’s request to take the truck home.
The Town Council considered the request during its regular meeting July 9.
At that time, Mayor Caesar Velasquez said the town’s standard practice in the past was to allow the sewer employee to take the truck home.
That decision was made because the sewer employee was on call 24/7 and could leave from his home to the service location, with all tools and equipment present, Velasquez said.
“Currently, the truck is being left at the sewer plant,” Velasquez said. “There was a request put in. I told him I would approach the Town Council about it.”
When asked for legal advice, the town’s legal counsel, Monroe attorney Devin Jones said, “Does he live within the municipality?”
“No,” was the answer.
The sewer employee lives in Union Parish. But the employee remains on call 24/7, Velasquez noted.
Jones recommended town officials develop a policy and review the policy for final approval at a future meeting.
Town Councilman Matt Talbert said the policy should forbid town employees driving public vehicles from carrying passengers or going grocery shopping.
Velasquez said he instructed the sewer employee that he could not use the sewer truck for any personal purposes whatsoever.
In other business, the Town Council approved the creation of a “No Knock” Registry, allowing town residents to sign up on the registry and forbid peddlers or solicitors from coming on their private property. Signing up is voluntary.
Whenever peddlers or solicitors received a permit from Sterlington, they also would receive a list of all the homes on the “No Knock” registry.
That meant peddlers and solicitors could not claim ignorance that they were not supposed to knock on a certain home on the registry and could face criminal charges for knocking anyway, according to town officials.
“Anyone who comes into the town for door-to-door sales can look at a list of people who will allow you to knock on their doors,” Velasquez said.
Jones pointed out Sterlington had adopted — what he believed to be — the first “No Knock” registry in the state.
Talbert said churches, civic groups and girl scouts would not be prohibited from knocking on doors for financial support. Religious and political organizations also would not be prohibited from visiting residents’ homes.
Velasquez said the registry would simply keep a record of those who do not want peddlers or solicitors knocking on their door.
Jones said there would be “No Knock” stickers for those who ask to be added to the list.
Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner commended the Town Council for creating the registry, saying it would make it easier for his officers to hold peddlers and solicitors responsible for observing the law.
