A new state report shows Louisiana’s expansion of Medicaid is supporting more than 14,000 jobs across the state and bringing some $890 million in personal earnings.
The state Department of Health announced the completion of a report by a team of researchers led by economist Dr. Jim Richardson of the Public Administration Institute at Louisiana State University highlighting the economic impact of Medicaid expansion.
The report, Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy, shows that for state fiscal year 2018, Medicaid expansion continues to provide thousands of jobs statewide. Using additional data for this latest report, expansion is currently supporting more than 14,000 jobs across the state and supporting $889 million in personal earnings.
The LSU research team found that for both state fiscal year 2018 and 2019, the new federal spending in Louisiana due to expansion would be $1.7 billion. The researchers expect this level of economic impact to continue as long as Medicaid expansion remains in place.
The research team also did a literature review of similar studies from other states, all of which found similar positive effects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.